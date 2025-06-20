Crescent Towing and Blakeley Boatworks to start build of new Z-drive tugboat 

Continuing a long-running partnership, two Cooper Group companies —Crescent Towing and Blakeley BoatWorks —plan to begin construction of Hull 115, a new 6,000 HP tier 4 Z-drive tugboat. To be built at Blakeley BoatWorks in Mobile, Ala.,it will be added to Crescent Towing’s Mississippi River ship assist operations upon completion.

This vessel will be the third in a series of 6,000 HP Z-drive tugboats that Blakeley BoatWorks has constructed for Crescent Towing. The second vessel in the series, M/V Kentucky, will be delivered to Crescent Towing’s Mississippi River operations late this summer.

“Our ongoing newbuild initiative, in partnership with Blakeley BoatWorks, emphasizes our commitment to providing our customers with the most powerful and technologically advanced equipment in the industry,” said Scott H. Cooper, president of Crescent Towing. “Following the delivery of Hull 115, we plan to continue this initiative long-term to further strengthen our fleet and best serve our customers.”

“Our team is always working relentlessly to provide the highest quality ship assist towing service in the United States,” said Keith Kettenring, Crescent Towing’s executive VP and COO. “Adding new 6,000 HP tier 4 Z-drive tugboats to our fleet provides our team with more incredible tools to continue to offer the safest and most reliable towing services on the Mississippi River.”

To be named at a later date, the new escort towing vessel, designed by Crowley Engineering Services, will be 92 feet long and 38 feet wide with a draft of 19 feet. IT will be powered by twin Caterpillar 3516E tier 4 engines, each producing 3,004 HP and poweingr Kongsberg 255 fixed pitch azimuthing drives (Z-drives).

“Blakeley BoatWorks is honored to continue our partnership with Crescent Towing to construct this series of 6,000 HP tugboats,” said Swathin Kannalath, managing director of Blakeley BoatWorks. “The opportunity to construct some of the most advanced tugboats operating on the Mississippi River is very exciting for our entire team.”