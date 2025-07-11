Berge Bulk uses hydroponics to harvest over 1.2 tonnes of fresh produce at sea

One of the world’s leading dry bulk ship owners, Berge Bulk, harvested over 1.2 metric tonnes of fresh vegetables at sea in 2024 through its fleetwide hydroponics program. Launched in 2019, the initiative is part of Berge Bulk’s broader efforts to improve crew’s wellbeing and reduce food and packaging waste. It supports Berge Bulk’s YouMatter wellbeing program and its Blue Matters environmental campaign.

In partnership with Aerospring Hydroponics, Berge Bulk installed 150 advanced hydroponic systems across 75 vessels. These systems enable crew members to grow vegetables and herbs such as lettuce, cherry tomatoes, capsicum, chili, basil, and rosemary in a soil-free, nutrient-rich water environment.

The program also contributes to the company’s environmental sustainability ambitions.

“We serve nearly 2 million meals annually, so growing our own produce means that we are using less plastic food packaging and avoiding emissions from transportation of food,” says Michael Blanding, head of sustainability & communications. “We are also seeing a significant decrease in food waste on board.”

As of the end of 2024, Berge Bulk had achieved a 12% reduction in food waste per vessel (vs. 2021 baseline), ahead of the company’s stated target to achieve a 10% reduction by the end of 2025.

Berge Bulk messmen grow, harvest, and maintain the hydroponic crops while engaging fellow crew members in the process. “Watching plants grow from seed to harvest on board is incredibly fulfilling. It’s refreshing, therapeutic, and brings our team together,” says Captain Noli Paraunda.

Berge Bulk also manages an active online community where chief cooks and messmen from across the fleet share photos, recipes, and best practice tips.

To encourage participation and creativity, Berge Bulk runs regular fleetwide hydroponics competitions. Vessels compete to grow the heaviest capsicum, harvest the largest volume of produce, or create the most innovative dish using hydroponic ingredients.

In 2024, top-performing vessels included Berge Phan Xi Pang (124 kilograms harvested) and Berge Olympus (88 kilograms harvested).