VIDEO: Anemoi unveils state-of-the-art rotor sail production facility in China

With demand for wind assisted propulsion systems growing, rotor sail specialist Anemoi Marine Technologies has officially opened a new rotor sail production facility in China, significantly enhancing its manufacturing capabilities.

Strategically located on the banks of the Yangtze River, Anemoi’s facility is located in Jingjiang City, Jiangsu Province, within Daming Heavy Industry’s manufacturing base. The facility provides direct access to port infrastructure, enabling seamless logistics for import, export, and delivery. With barge transport available on-site, rotor sails can be transported efficiently and installed directly at nearby major shipyards, streamlining operations and minimizing environmental impact.

“This is more than just a new site,” said Anemoi CEO Clare Urmston, noting that the new rotor sail production facility is a fully integrated, end-to-end production hub where every stage, from steel fabrication and precision assembly to rs testing and quality assurance, is handled under one roof.

“That means faster turnaround, uncompromised quality, and complete oversight by our expert team, on site, from start to finish,” said Urmston. “Anemoi’s strategy is quality first and this site enables exactly that.”

Rotor sails and high speed rail

Anemoi has been working in China since its pilot installation in 2018, and subsequently established its Chinese entity, AnemoI Marine Technologies (Changzhou) Co., Ltd., in 2021. The company has built strong strategic partnerships over time. For example, Anemoi has maintained close cooperation and formed a strategic partnership with CRRC Qishuyan Institute Co., Ltd., a first-tier subsidiary of CRRC, the world’s largest rail transit equipment manufacturer.

With a strong foundation in materials science, key manufacturing processes, key components, and intelligent manufacturing of high-end equipment, the two parties have forged a cooperative relationship across the entire value chain, from key component production and system assembly to testing and technical services. Together, they have jointly established the state-of-the-art rotor sail production facility , which serves as an advanced manufacturing platform, integrating both production and verification capabilities. The site has been co-designed to enable full speed testing, commissioning and balancing of the rotor sails prior to delivery to the customer to minimize the risk during vessel installation and operation. the site can accommodate Anemoi’s full suite of deployment systems including fixed, folding and rail types.

The collaboration not only enhances Anemoi’s industrial footprint but also brings the quality assurance associated with China’s high-speed rail to Anemoi’s rotor sails. Importantly, rotor sails align seamlessly with the CRRC Qishuyan Institute’s development strategy of “High-end Transportation Equipment + Clean Energy Equipment” in the clean energy sector. Moving forward, both parties are committed to advancing global efforts in maritime energy conservation and emissions reduction.

“We are proud to support this milestone project, which reflects the power of international cooperation. By combining British innovation in wind propulsion with China’s advanced manufacturing expertise, we are delivering impactful solutions on a global scale,” said Mr Fang Jun, vice general manager of CRRC Changzhou Tech-Mark Industrial Co.,Ltd.

Composite rotor skins

Anemoi has also built a long-term, successful collaboration with Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composite Material Group Co., Ltd. (Zhongfu) to produce its composite rotor skins using Anemoi’s patented filament winding manufacturing process. This method, which is unique to Anemoi, ensures additional strength, durability, and uniformity across every product, which is vital for high-performance and withstanding cargo operations. Composite skins are thoroughly tested, painted, and inspected before being transported to Anemoi’s facility in Jingjiang for rotor sail assembly.

Ms. Xu Xiuming, marketing director of Zhongfu, a leading manufacturer of wind turbine blades, said “We are proud to be contributing to the shipping industry’s decarbonization journey through our close partnership with Anemoi since 2020, producing high-quality composite rotors at scale.”

Now, Anemoi has partnered exclusively with Daming Heavy Industries, a global leader in high-end precision manufacturing services for steel fabrication and port services. The collaboration strengthens Anemoi’s position, drives consistent quality in delivery and provides flexibility to scale as global demand for wind-assisted propulsion grows.

With an annual production capacity of 250 rotor sails, and the option to expand further and store units for fast turnaround, the new site positions Anemoi to meet surging global demand and support its customers in achieving critical decarbonization goals. The scale and capabilities of this facility make it the first of its kind for wind propulsion.

“Our presence in one of China’s key shipping hubs not only strengthens existing strategic relationships but also paves the way for new collaborations,” said Nick Contopoulos, Anemoi’s chief commercial officer. “Getting to zero emissions requires forward-thinking action and partnerships like these. Together, we are shaping the future of sustainable shipping.”

Anemoi Rotor sails in final assembly at its new Jingjiang, China, production facility, strategically located along the Yangtze River for efficient delivery and installation. [Photo: Anemoi]