Tarka II fire underscores why effective placement of smoke and fire detectors matters Written by Nick Blenkey









Following its investigation of a fire that broke out aboard the 66-foot long, 1972-built fishing vessel Tarka II in September last year, the National Transportation Safety Board is highlighting the importance of effective placement of smoke and fire detectors.

The Tarka II did not have a smoke or fire detector in the engine room. Although the engine room had a CCTV camera that would have been displayed in the wheelhouse, it was not in use at the time of the fire.

The captain’s first indication of a fire was seeing smoke coming from the vessel’s exhaust stacks. He likely would have been alerted to the fire sooner with an engine room smoke or fire detector or had the CCTV been operational.

​The smoke detectors outside the engine room and in the galley did not activate until the captain opened the engine room door. The captain shut down the generator and main engine and noticed a small, smoldering fire near the hydraulic tank and hydraulic pump in the engine room. As the fire intensified, the captain and the crewmember abandoned the vessel into a liferaft and were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The NTSB says that the exact source of the fire could not be determined because the Tarka II sank and was not recovered. It was declared a total loss estimated at $460,000.

LESSONS LEARNED

Effective placement of smoke and fire detectors Installation of smoke and fire detectors in spaces that are typically uncrewed when underway, such as the engine room, allows for the earliest detection and notification of a fire, maximizing the time for operators to respond to the fire or take actions to abandon the vessel. Vessel operators can improve fire safety by installing detectors in all areas susceptible to fire (such as the engine room and galley, and spaces that contain machinery, hot exhaust tubing, and fuel sources). Additionally, the detectors should be capable of notifying crewmembers throughout the vessel of fire or smoke and be routinely checked to ensure they are in good working order