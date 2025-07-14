Op-Ed: Shipbuilding funding “Big Beautiful Bill” Written by









By Edward McDonald, Owner, Edward Maritime LLC

I am writing to share my thoughts on the recent approval of the “BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL,” which provides a significant $29 billion increase in funding for shipbuilding, focusing mainly on naval shipyards that handle government contracts.

Edward McDonald.

While the funding from the Big Beautiful Bill is a positive step for our naval capabilities, it is important to note that most of these resources are directed toward a small number of dominant shipyards. This concentration creates challenges for many individuals and companies eager to contribute to the growth and innovation in the shipbuilding industry. Such an approach may limit competition and opportunities for smaller players who could offer valuable perspectives and skills.

Small private shipyards are vital to our maritime economy. They help create jobs and foster innovation, which is essential for the industry’s long-term success. We must consider ways to ensure that resources are distributed in a manner that supports our smaller shipyards, which have the capability and quality standards needed to enhance shipbuilding.

Clearly, funding should not be a barrier to entry. There should be plenty of work opportunities for shipyards of all sizes, allowing everyone to participate in our national shipbuilding efforts.

Additionally, we need to tackle the excessive red tape that limits market access. These barriers can discourage potential new entrants and hinder existing shipyards from growing. Simplifying processes and reducing unnecessary regulations will help create a more inclusive and competitive environment in the shipbuilding sector.

Currently, no shipyard, regardless of it size, should lack significant work opportunities in the U.S. shipbuilding sector.

Thank you for considering this matter. I look forward to discussing potential strategies to promote fair funding distribution across the industry.