$5.7M investment to boost Kentucky’s riverports

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced another $5.7 million Team Kentucky investment in 15 public riverport projects to enhance industry and support future expansion of the state’s waterways economy.

“This investment is about more than replacing outdated equipment, paving roads and upgrading

ports,” said Beshear. “It’s about driving industry growth, creating good-paying jobs and keeping

Kentucky’s transportation network ahead of the curve.”

At the beginning of 2024, the Kentucky General Assembly allocated—and Gov. Beshear approved—$15 million for the next two years for the newly created Kentucky Public Riverport Construction and

Maintenance (KPRCM) grant. The Kentucky Riverport Improvement (KRI) program provides additional

grant support.

In the latest round of funding, projects were reviewed by the Water Transportation Advisory Board,

which recommended the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) approve $5,175,801 for 10 KPRCM

projects and $500,000 for five KRI projects.

The investment will provide funds to maintain current operations and improve current facilities and

infrastructure, including conveyor replacements, dock upgrades, forklift and yard truck purchases,

barge cell revitalization, paving and more.

In August 2024, Beshear announced that eight KPRCM projects and eight KRI projects were

approved for the state’s riverports. In January of this year, an additional round of KPRCM grants

funded equipment replacements and expansion for the Greenup-Boyd County Riverport Authority and

West Kentucky Regional Riverport Authority.

“Kentucky’s riverports move billions in freight each year,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “With this

investment, we’re reinforcing our position as a central logistics hub for the nation.”

Approved grants must be used to improve riverport facilities and infrastructure for new construction

and major replacement or repair projects, including but not limited to the improvement of docks,

wharves, equipment, port buildings, storage facilities, roads and railroads to facilitate the flow of

commerce through the port, other onsite improvements and related professional services.

Eligible projects do not include routine operations, maintenance or repair activities.