Gladding-Hearn inks its first CTV order

Somerset, Mass., based Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding, Duclos Corporation, reports that it has now signed a contract to begin construction of its first crew transfer vessel (CTV) for Patriot Offshore Maritime Services LLC.

As we reported earlier, Patriot Offshore has signed a contract with Vineyard Wind, a joint venture between Avangrid Renewables and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, that will see the CTV support the construction, operation and maintenance of the Vineyard Wind 800 MW wind farm project,15 miles off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard.

The vessel will operate year-round, roundtrip service from New Bedford, Mass. for 24 wind farm technicians and cargo.

The all-aluminum high-speed catamaran, designed by Incat Crowther Design, has a length overall of 88.5 feet, beam of 29.5 feet and draft of 5.6 foot.

Each catamaran hull will accommodate a pair of Scania DI16, 8-cylinder, four stroke, EPA Tier-3 compliant diesel engines, each rated at 788 bhp (588 bkW) at 2,100 rpm. Each main engine will drive a Hamilton HM521 waterjet through a ZF-665 reverse-reduction gearbox.

The resiliently-mounted superstructure is located aft of midship with port and starboard side decks and working/cargo decks fore and aft, an emergency equipment locker aft and two bow deck lockers. The main deck, accessible by an aft and two side doors, will include a wet locker, two heads and showers and storage racks. There will also be a refreshment counter, a small table with four chairs and seating for 24 wind farm technicians. The crew mess and lounge will each have a three-person booth and table and lounge seats.

A 144,000 Btu air cooled air-conditioning/reverse cycle heat system will service the main saloon, upper state rooms, crew quarters and the wheelhouse.

Each hull is divided into four watertight compartments; the forepeaks are the most forward compartments and the vessel will be outfitted with accommodations for crew and personnel, including staterooms, galley and lounge.

The wheelhouse, with windows on all sides for nearly 360-degree visibility, will be located on the second deck and accessible by interior stairs and aft exterior ladder. The wheelhouse will include three shock-mitigating helm seats. A control console will be across the front to accommodate centerline engine and waterjet controls, navigation and communication electronics.

The large foredeck will be set up to carry two 20 foot ISO containers andto transfer passengers over the bow.

The vessel will be certified to USCG Subchapter-L rules for vessels.