Höegh Autoliners names its newest Aurora Class vessel, Höegh Sunrise Written by Nick Blenkey









Marking a notable step towards zero-emission deep-sea shipping. Höegh Autoliners last week named its fifth Aurora Class vessel Höegh Sunrise in a ceremony at Omaezaki Port in Shizuoka, Japan.

With a capacity of up to 9,100 cars, and featuring reinforced decks and enhanced internal ramp systems, these vessels can carry electric vehicles on all 14 decks.

On her journey to Japan from China Merchants Heavy Industry’s (CMHI) Jiangsu yard, which is building all the Aurora Class vessels, the Höegh Sunrise bunkered LNG fuel in Shanghai. Already today ,Höegh Autoliners says, she and the other commercially active Aurora Class vessels are reducing carbon emissions by 58% per transported car compared to the current industry average.

The company’s goal is to achieve zero-emission operations by 2040.

All Aurora Class vessels are certified with DNV’s “ammonia ready” and “methanol ready” notations – making them the first in the PCTC segment capable of operating on carbon-neutral ammonia with the main engine designed by MAN Energy Solutions and the bridge system supplied by Kongsberg Maritime

“The naming of our fifth vessel, Höegh Sunrise, marks a significant milestone for us and highlights the strength of the maritime cluster we work closely with on a daily basis,” said Höegh Autoliners CEO, Andreas Enger. “With Höegh Sunrise and the Aurora Class newbuilding program, we are leading the way in addressing emissions in a hard-to-abate sector. We are setting new standards for sustainable deep-sea transportation and taking a major step toward our 2040 zero-emissions goal. As the largest and most environmentally friendly PCTCs ever built, the Aurora Class vessels represent the transformation our segment needs.”

By 2027, when the first Aurora vessel is ready to be powered by clean ammonia direct from the yard , virtually all carbon emissions can be eliminated.

As displayed on her side, the Höegh Sunrise-like all Aurora Class vessels – can connect to the power grid while docked, allowing all auxiliary engines to be shut down and enabling zero-emission cargo operations in port.

Höegh Autoliners says the vessels meet the expectations of a growing number of carbon-conscious customers who seek emission reductions and sustainable transportation solutions. It says that the Aurora Class sends a strong demand signal for ammonia as a viable, zero-carbon maritime fuel.

The compant has already partnered with several of the world’s leading ammonia producers to secure the supply and use of green ammonia – including Sumitomo Corporation, Fortescue, Yara Clean Ammonia, Norwegian North Ammonia, and others.