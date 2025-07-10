Podcast: The future of green ferry transit

In this episode of Marine Log’s Listen Up! podcast, we’re joined by Seamus Murphy, Executive Director of San Francisco Bay Ferry, the public ferry system operated by the Water Emergency Transportation Authority (WETA).

WETA recently commissioned the M/V Karl—the first vessel in the sector to meet California’s toughest emissions standards. From diesel particulate filters to battery-electric ferries on the horizon, Seamus is helping steer one of the nation’s most iconic ferry fleets into a cleaner, faster future.

Murphy is the executive director of San Francisco Bay Ferry, a public ferry operator offering daily service connecting the cities of Alameda, Oakland, Richmond, San Francisco, South San Francisco, and Vallejo using the nation’s cleanest high-speed, high-capacity fleet. Murphy sits on the Interferry Board of Directors, the California Transit Association Executive Committee, and the California Transit Transformation Task Force.







Built by Mavrik Marine in La Conner, Wash., the M/V Karl is the third of four vessels in the Dorado class, but is the first delivered to meet the new California Air Resources Board (CARB) commercial harbor craft emissions regulations.

It is powered by four U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Tier 4 engines and is equipped with diesel particulate filters (DPF), a first in the passenger ferry industry. Among those welcoming the M/V Karl was CARB chair Liane Randolph.

”M/V Karl is a perfect example of what is possible when cleaner transportation options are embraced and brought to market,” she said. “This passenger ferry will provide Bay Area residents and visitors alike with an alternative that recognizes the importance of clean air and public health in the communities adjacent to the Bay.”

Preceded by M/V Dorado and M/V Delphinus, M/V Karl and her sisters are expected to be joined by the fourth and final vessel in the Dorado class, M/V Zalophus, at the end of the year. The vessels were designed by One2Three Naval Architects and construction management services were provided by Aurora Marine Design.