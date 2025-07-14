ITS terminal expansion gets underway at Port of Long Beach

IInternational Transportation Service (ITS) on Friday broke ground on a terminal expansion project at the Port of Long Beach, aimed at developing more space to stack cargo containers and maximizing efficiency.

By filling an unneeded slip in the middle of the Pier G terminal, the $365 million project will create 19 acres of new land. ITS will also build a single, continuous wharf measuring 3,400 feet, allowing it to simultaneously host two of the industry’s largest cargo ships.

“ITS has been a trusted tenant for half a century, so the company’s leaders know the Port of Long Beach is a good bet,” said Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson. “This investment by ITS will create benefits for decades to come with more cargo moving smoothly without delays and greater opportunities for waterfront labor – union jobs with good, dependable incomes.”

“ITS’ commitment to further greening its operations, increasing capacity and strengthening its ties to the Port of Long Beach is even stronger than it was nearly 20 years ago, when it became our first to sign a green lease,” said Port of Long Beach CEO Mario Cordero. “By ‘building more America now,’ ITS is also building more land for the Port of Long Beach while expanding capacity and driving efficiency on its terminal.”

“ITS has been a powerful force for environmental stewardship in our green port by modernizing terminal operations and moving more cargo containers by rail. They’ve been great partners in our mission to lead green and we look forward to more great things to come,” said Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners president Bonnie Lowenthal. “Congratulations to the ITS team on this momentous occasion as we break ground to make ground.”

“This project strengthens America’s supply chain by investing in infrastructure the right way — using local labor and U.S.-made materials,” said ITS Long Beach CEO Kim Holtermand. “We’re not just preparing for the future — we’re building it here, at home. This project positions ITS and the Port of Long Beach to meet global shipping demands while keeping the economic and environmental benefits right here in the U.S.”

Located in the outer harbor, the ITS terminal is nearly divided in half by the south slip, which will be filled with about 2.5 million cubic yards of reused sediment from within the Harbor District in addition to sediments dredged from Newport Harbor at Newport Beach. The project is scheduled for completion in late 2028.