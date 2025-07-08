Hornblower’s Boston Harbor City Cruises to continue as the operator of MBTA ferry services

Boston Harbor City Cruises, part of the Hornblower Group, reports that it has been selected by the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) to continue as the operator of its ferry services, connecting communities across Boston and the Massachusetts Metro Region.

“Today is another exciting day at Hornblower Group as we announce our continued collaboration with the MBTA to provide outstanding ferry service across Boston and the surrounding region,” said Mike Flaskey, CEO of Hornblower Group. “As the global leader in marine transportation, I couldn’t be more proud of our local team and their commitment to building on Hornblower’s rich maritime foundation to create amazing experiences for our riders both now and in the years ahead.”

“The MBTA values its partnership with Boston Harbor City Cruises and Hornblower Group as we continue our commitment to provide a robust schedule of reliable and convenient water transportation services,” said David Perry, director of ferry operations at the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.

This selection follows a comprehensive public proposal and evaluation process in which Boston Harbor City Cruises presented a future-focused vision for building on the ferry system’s success as a reliable and convenient resource for both commuters and visitors. Boston Harbor City Cruises’ proposal outlines a path for collaboration to continue to develop an industry-leading public maritime transportation solution through partnership with the MBTA, local leaders, and ferry advocates.

The selection of Boston Harbor City Cruises, which began as an operating partner of the MBTA in 1986 and expanded its role in 1997, ensures a continuity of service provided by the Hornblower company, focused on continued safety, operational efficiency, and unmatched customer service. In 2024, Boston Harbor City Cruises successfully completed nearly 58,000 trips for the MBTA ferry services while carrying more than 1.4 million passengers.

As operator, Boston Harbor City Cruises operates seven company-owned vessels and nine MBTA-owned vessels. The contract to continue as operator is for five years and eight months.

“On behalf of our crew, I’m thrilled to continue our successful partnership with the leadership of the MBTA to deliver results for the people of Massachusetts and offer residents and visitors alike a reliable, efficient, and fun commute onboard,” said Bob Lawler, regional vice president and general manager of Boston Harbor City Cruises, “This selection reflects the years of successful collaboration between our team and the MBTA and a shared, comprehensive vision for building an integrated, industry-leading, and customer-focused ferry system of the future.”