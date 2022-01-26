Richard McCreary named president of Gulf Marine Repair

Family-owned Hendry Marine Industries has appointed Richard McCreary as president of its Gulf Marine Repair shipyard in Tampa, Fla., effective January 31.

McCreary comes to Gulf Marine Repair from Vigor Works, LLC, where he was vice president of business development responsible for developing commercial relationships and providing market analysis in the ship repair and fabrication business lines. In a career spanning five decades, he has also held executive positions at BAE Systems, Marinette Marine Corporation, VT Halter Marine, and other shipbuilders.

“As a legacy company with a long history of success, Hendry Marine highly values those with a proven track record in the industry,” said Kelly Hendry, president of Hendry Marine Industries. “Richard has the right experience, proving over a long career in shipbuilding and repair that he has what it takes to lead.”

McCreary graduated from the University of Michigan College of Engineering with a degree in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, and completed his Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago while working his first professional job at Lamont Shipbuilding and Repair.

“I am excited to join the Hendry team, which I’ve respected for a long time,” said McCreary. “The firm has a tradition of strong leadership, and I look forward to building on its legacy of success.”

McCreary succeeds John Gallagher, who is retiring and who had served as president since 2019.