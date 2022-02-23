MAN notches up more than 100 orders for its ME-GA engine Written by Nick Blenkey









The latest addition to MAN Energy Solutions’ dual-fuel two stroke portfolio, the Otto-cycle MAN B&W ME-GA engine, has already won 100 orders since May 2021. Simultaneously, the company reports that the first ME-GA-powered LNG carrier will enter service in the summer of 2023.

The ME-GA engine was designed to deliver a low CAPEX solution aimed at certain vessel types and applications, such as LNG carriers that are able to use boil-off gas as a source of fuel.

“The speed with which the ME-GA has reached this milestone is testament to its broad acceptance by oil majors, charterers, ship yards, ship designers and ship owners as the industry’s preferred, second-generation, Otto-cycle engine for LNG carriers,” said Bjarne Foldager, senior vice president and head of two-stroke business, MAN Energy Solutions. “This achievement adds to the strong foundation and proven track record that MAN Energy Solutions already has for bringing new technologies to the market.”

Each ME-GA engine comes equipped with an exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) system that reduces methane-slip emissions by up to 50%, compared to first-generation, Otto-cycle engines without EGR.

MAN says that the increased focus on methane-slip reduction – as well as other operational/technical benefits – has essentially established EGR as a new standard in contemporary, LNG carrier designs with Otto-cycle engines.

As well as enabling the significant reduction of methane slip, EGR simultaneously improving fuel efficiency in both gas and fuel-oil operation. Ultimately, EGR actively reduces emissions and improves efficiency in both Tier II and Tier III.

MAN Energy Solutions’ proprietary EGR system began development more than a decade ago and was applied to a commercial project for the first time in 2013. Initially focused on achieving NOx Tier III compliance, the system has since matured into a robust, engine-tuning tool that today has accumulated orders for more than 275 engines.

“The ME-GA is just the latest in a series of initiatives MAN Energy Solutions has introduced to decarbonize shipping and further the maritime energy transition to sustainable fuels,” said Thomas S. Hansen, Head of Promotion and Customer Support, MAN Energy Solution. “Our dual-fuel engines are based on mature technology, and our ME-GA and ME-GI LNG-fueled engines set the standard for environmentally-friendly, reliable propulsion with seamless switching between fuels.”