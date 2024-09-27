Fincantieri Monfalcone floats out Star Princess

Fincantieri’s Monfalcone shipyard yesterday floated out Star Princess, the second LNG-fueled cruise ship that the shipbuilder is building for Carnival Corporation’s Princess Cruises’

With a gross tonnage of approximately 178,000 tons, Star Princess is the sister ship to Sun Princess, also built in Monfalcone and delivered earlier this year.

Star Princess is the second ship in Princess Cruises’ Sphere class. It will accommodate approximately 4,300 passengers and is based on a next-generation platform design.

The float out ceremony was attended, among others, by John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises, and Cristiano Bazzara, director of the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone. Chiara del Vecchio, third engineer aboard the Sun Princess, and Francesca Maraventano, executive assistant at the Monfalcone shipyard served as godmothers at the ceremony.

The new ship will now transfer to the outfitting quay where construction will continue in anticipation of her fall 2025 debut.

“Today is a celebration of teamwork, craftsmanship, and innovation. Star Princess is the second ship in our new Sphere class, and now as she prepares to take to the water for the first time it is a testament to the incredible dedication and skill of the entire shipyard team,” said Padgett. “Fincantieri has again turned vision into reality, building on the success of her sister ship – Sun Princess, which has already captured the hearts of our guests with its elegance and cutting-edge design. Together, we are creating amazing machines that will inspire adventure and deliver unforgettable experiences for all who sail with us for decades to come.”

Padgett also announced that Commodore Nick Nash and Captain Gennaro Arma, who both were on hand for the ceremony, will serve as masters of Star Princess. Arma will serve as master of Star Princess when the ship is delivered next fall ahead of Commodore Nash’s turn at the helm.