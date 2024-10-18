WinGD offers new LPG “pre-fit” option for operators aiming for ammonia trade Written by Nick Blenkey









The global market for ammonia is poised to triple in the coming decades with nearly all of the growth coming from low-carbon ammonia, according to a recent analysis by S&P Global Commodity Insights. With ships already under construction for the trade, Swiss-headquartered engine developer WinGD has introduced an option for its X-DF-A ammonia-fueled engines to be delivered capable of running on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

The CSSC Group member company says that this “pre-fit” solution will be of particular interest for vessels under construction for the ammonia trade that will also be capable of transporting LPG.

Named X-DF-P for the propane that is LPG’s primary component, the solution will be released to enable first engine deliveries in 2027, when operators are likely to be considering in detail their anticipated balance between the LPG and ammonia trades. The engine, designed and optimized for ammonia fuel, will offer reliable and efficient running on LPG, with a minor modification preparing it to run on ammonia at a later date.

WinGD’s vice president R&D, Sebastian Hensel, said: “This development highlights our continuous innovation in support of smarter sustainable ship power solutions. Our X-DF-A ammonia engine is already enjoying wide uptake amongst bulk carriers and gas carriers; the X-DF-P offers a valuable intermediate step for gas carrier operators who are keen to participate in the emerging ammonia trade but are uncertain about the timing and impact on vessel engines and fuels.”

The X-DF-P package will also enable operators using ammonia fuel to decide to use LPG in the future.

WinGD says that it has already received multiple orders for X-DF-A engine from operators planning to participate in the trade through the construction of multi-gas carriers, very large gas carriers or dedicated very large ammonia carriers. Its injection system can be adjusted for LPG with only minor modifications, while the material requirements of the two fuels mean that similar components can be used for each.

Engine sizes under development are those typically used by trade-relevant vessels, including 52- and 62- centimeter bore.