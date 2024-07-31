Podcast: Jennifer Carpenter helps lead maritime to success

In this episode of Marine Log’s Listen Up! Podcast, we once again talk to Jennifer Carpenter, president of American Maritime Partnership (AMP).

When we last talked to Jennifer, it was under her current role as president and CEO of The American Waterways Operators (or AWO), which is a position she still holds. In this episode, we will pick her brain on relevant topics for maritime from BOTH roles!

Back in January, AMP, the voice of the U.S. domestic maritime industry, announced that it had elected a new leadership team, with AWO’s Jennifer Carpenter taking the helm as president and, in doing so, becoming the first woman to lead the organization.

“AMP plays a pivotal role in championing the strength and vitality of our domestic maritime industry, and I am proud to continue to drive our industry forward into the future,” said Carpenter. “This industry is led by 650,000 American men and women who are committed to ensuring a reliable supply chain, reducing our dependence on China, dredging new channels for trade, building next-generation vessels, constructing the next great American energy industry, and supporting our military in times of war.”

Carpenter has been fighting for the men and women of America’s inland waterways for over 33 years at the American Waterways Operators (AWO). She has worked collaboratively with hundreds of industry stakeholders, the United States Coast Guard, and members of Congress to support the nation’s tugboat, towboat and barge industry. She will continue to serve as AWO president and CEO, a position she has held since December 2019.