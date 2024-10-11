American Cruise Lines to debut two new Patriot Class ships in 2026

Guilford, Conn.-headquartered American Cruise Lines is to construct two new 125-passenger ships, the American Maverick and American Ranger. They are the 7th and 8th vessels in the company’s innovative Project Blue series of small ships for the U.S. market. Both will begin cruising in 2026, directly following the 2025 debuts of American Patriot, American Pioneer, and new riverboat American Encore (2026).

American’s Project Blue series began with four 100-passenger Coastal Cats introduced in 2023 and 2024. The newest Patriot Class ships, American Maverick and American Ranger (2026), and the previously announced American Patriot and American Pioneer (2025), represent the latest iteration in the ongoing series. All 12 Project Blue ships are being built by Chesapeake Shipbuilding, the company’s affiliated shipyard in Salisbury, Maryland.

American Maverick and American Ranger will be fully stabilized coastwise ships for smooth sailing along the Eastern Seaboard. The Patriot Class ships will increase the itinerary options for the company’s growing array of coastal cruises from Maine to Florida.

Both ships will offer 5 decks with elegant interior design and 100% private balcony accommodations—56 spacious staterooms, for both double and single occupancy. The fourth deck on both ships will house all-suite accommodations ranging from 420 to 620 square feet.

The newest and most stunning feature on American Maverick and American Ranger will be the 5th deck Sky Lounge; an entire deck dedicated to relaxation and recreation, offering panoramic views, comfortable lounge seating, a 360° Skywalk (walking track), and a casual outdoor Back Porch Café.

Both new ships will also feature an expansive Main Lounge and Restaurant on deck 1, with water views from every seat; a Bow Terrace and Horizon Lounge on deck 3; and an indoor Fitness Center on deck 4—extraordinary amenities for ships of this size.