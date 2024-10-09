VIDEO: Ingalls Shipbuilding launches first LPD Flight II

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) reports that, on Oct.5, its Ingalls Shipbuilding division successfully launched the first LPD Flight II, San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship Harrisburg (LPD 30), marking one of the first major milestones in the ship’s journey towards operational readiness.

The Ingalls team translated Harrisburg from land to the company’s floating dry dock using translation railcars to support the ship’s movement across the pier. While in the dry dock, the Ingalls team completed final prep work needed for launch.

“We view this launch as a significant step toward fielding capability to our U.S. Navy and Marine Corps partners, and a reminder of the importance of supporting national security,” said Ingalls Shipbuilding president, Kari Wilkinson. “As shipbuilders, we are dedicated to this mission.”

The launch of LPD 30 follows the recent announcement of the amphibious multi-ship procurement contract for the construction of three San Antonio-class (LPD 17) amphibious ships [LPD 33-35] and a contract modification for the next America-class (LHA 6) large-deck amphibious ship [LHA 10].

Ingalls currently has two Flight II LPDs under construction including Harrisburg (LPD 30) and Pittsburgh (LPD 31). Pre-construction activities are currently underway for the construction of Philadelphia (LPD 32), the 16th ship in the San Antonio-class.

According to NAVSEA, the LPD Flight II ships will be the functional replacement for the Whidbey Island Class (LSD 41/49). The San Antonio-class is designed to support embarking, transporting, and landing Marines and their equipment by conventional or air-cushioned landing craft. The ship’s capabilities are further enhanced by its flight deck and hangar, enabling the ship to operate a variety of Marine Corps helicopters and the Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft (MV-22). Because of the ships’ inherent capabilities, they are able to support a variety of amphibious assault, special operations, expeditionary warfare, or disaster relief missions, operating independently or as part of Amphibious Readiness Groups (ARGs), Expeditionary Strike Groups, or Joint Task Forces.