VIDEO: Australia to expand naval shipbuilding capabilities at Henderson shipyard

The Australian Government is to establish a consolidated Commonwealth-owned Defence Precinct at Western Australia’s Henderson shipyard, calling the project “the critical next step in delivering continuous naval shipbuilding in Western Australia.” It will also mark a major milestone on the AUKUS pathway as Australia develops the capability to own, operate and sustain conventionally‑armed, nuclear‑powered submarines.

The project is being carried out under a cooperation agreement between the Commonwealth of Australia and the State of Western Australia that sets out a lot of the specific details of what’s being planned.

The Commonwealth will make an initial investment of AUD 127 million over three years to progress planning, consultations, preliminary design and feasibility studies as well as enabling works for the Defence Precinct at Henderson. This work will inform future decisions on delivery options and models for the Defence Precinct at Henderson.

The project builds on the Australian Government’s announcement last year of a strategic partnership with Austal Limited at Henderson.

The Defence Precinct at Henderson will also be the home of depot-level maintenance and contingency docking for Australia’s future conventionally‑armed, nuclear-powered submarines.

The Defence Precinct will support the build of new landing craft for the Australian Army and new general purpose frigates for the Navy, with the requisite large vessel infrastructure to form part of the precinct.

These capabilities will be established at Henderson in accordance with domestic processes and regulatory requirements, and consistent with Australia’s international obligations to maintaining the highest standards for nuclear safety, security and safeguards.