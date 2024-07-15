Podcast: Advancing women in maritime

Hello, and welcome to another installment of Marine Log’s ListenUp! Podcast. I’m your host, Heather Ervin, editor in chief of Marine Log.

Today, we’ll be talking to Dorthe Karin Bendtsen, chief operating officer at KPI OceanConnect, on why maritime companies should focus on the S in ESG (or environmental, social, and governance) to fully secure access to capital and how that can be done through welcoming a more diverse workforce, including advancing women in maritime.

We’ll also discuss how promoting more women in shipping creates a space for the development of fresh ideas, talent, and perspectives to tackle new challenges, from new fuels to new regulations.

Take a listen below!

London, UK-based KPI OceanConnect is a global providers of high–quality marine fuels, marine lubricants and expert advice to the shipping industry.

Its dedicated global team of 170 experienced professionals has delivered expert advice and services to the international shipping community since 1971. KPI OceanConnect operates across every major maritime hub and timezone, with offices in Athens, Doha, Dubai, Hamburg, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Jakarta, London, Miami, Middelfart, New York, Rotterdam, Seattle, Seoul, Singapore and Tokyo.

Bendtsen has over 14 years in the company and she has been a key part of its executive management team. She previously held the position of Head of Corporate Services, where she played a crucial role in the company’s operations.

Bendtsen is known for her focus on sustainability within the bunkering industry and her commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace.