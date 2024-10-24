BRIX Marine unveils plans for new manufacturing facility

As regular readers will know, Port Angeles, Wash.-based BRIX Marine has been keeping busy lately. Now it has announced that it is to expand its manufacturing facility in Port Angeles.

The new facility, spanning over 35,000 square feet,, will enable BRIX Marine to increase its overall production capacity and expand its product portfolio. Located along Marine Drive in Port Angeles, the new location will have direct access to the Port Angeles Boat Haven via Marine Travelift. The development will also serve to strengthen the relationship between BRIX Marine and the Port of Angeles.

The growth initiative will create significant employment opportunities in the region. Over and above the company’s current workforce and the local contractors needed during construction, itplans to add 14 new jobs, including direct employees, engineers, and support staff within the first 1-2 years. Over the longer term, the company expects to add an additional 15+ jobs, bolstering the local workforce and providing living wage employment.

“The BRIX team has worked hard to build our company in this community,” said managing director Perry Knudsen. “We have a clear vision of being the best place to work and providing our customers with the best custom boat experience. This expansion is an investment in our team’s capabilities and growth, and our customers will be better served by BRIX. We will be delivering exciting new vessels from this location.”