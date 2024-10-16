VIDEO: Mass Maritime takes custody of TS Patriot State

Within days of its delivery to MARAD by Philly Shipyard, the TS Patriot State, the second of five new purpose-built, state-of-the-art NSMV training vessels for America’s state maritime academies arrived at Massachusetts Maritime Academy (MMA), which formally accepted custody of the ship at a special ceremony held October 11, during which Rear Admiral Ann Phillips, MARAD Administrator, officially signed the vessel over to the academy and to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Like the other vessels in the NSMV program, the TS Patriot State features numerous instructional spaces, a full training bridge, and accommodations for up to 600 cadets to train in a first-rate maritime academic environment at sea. State maritime academies graduate more than half of all new U.S. officers each year.

The arrival took place in conjunction with the MMA’s hosting of the International Association of Maritime Universities (IAMU) annual conference, attended by over 200 representatives from maritime universities worldwide.

“Make no mistake about it, the NSMV program is the envy of the maritime world,” said Rear Admiral Francis X. McDonald, USMS, president of Massachusetts Maritime Academy. “These amazing vessels will train the next generation of mariners, and the next generation or two after that.

“They will directly impact today’s mariner shortage, helping our nation’s economy in times of peace and our nation’s ability to project force abroad in times of conflict. And they will stand at the ready to support those who have fallen in harm’s way as they are deployed in emergency response,” added Admiral McDonald. “This is an amazing day for Massachusetts Maritime Academy, the maritime industry, and the nation.”

The TS Patriot State will replace Massachusetts Maritime Academy’s previous training ship, TS Kennedy, a converted 1967-built cargo vessel.

A number of federal, state, and local legislators were on hand during the October 1 welcoming ceremony, including U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren and U.S Congressman William Keating, former Deputy MARAD Administrator Richard Balzano, and State Representatives Mathew Muratore, Patrick Kearney, and Steven Xiarhos.

Additionally, Chair of the Board of Trustees of MMA Brian Connor read a proclamation from Gov. Maura Healey that declared October 11 as “Patriot State” Day in the Commonwealth.

“Massachusetts leads the world in maritime training, and the ship we’re celebrating today ensures that that will be true for generations to come,” said Sen. Warren.

“The marine industry represents 90% of our global trade, and in the U.S. represents 650,000 jobs,” added Congressman Keating. “This ship, and this program, ensures we have what we need to stay competitive and excel worldwide.”