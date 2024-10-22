Ten new Capital Offshore PSVs will be Kongsberg Maritime equipped Written by Nick Blenkey









After years in which orders for new platform supply vessels (PSVs) were a rarity, Evangelos Marinakis’ Capital Offshore is changing things up, including by placing an order with China’s Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding for 10 PSVs of MMC 897 CD design.

And that’s good news for Kongsberg Maritime. It has received a NOK 800 million (about $73 million) order from the shipbuilder to supply an extensive range of equipment for the vessels that includes all propulsion, automation, and energy systems.

The 10 contracted vessels mark a major investment by Capital Offshore in the PSV market. The company, which owns and operates significant tonnage with a fleet of more than 100 vessels, has a strategic goal to expand in offshore oil and gas operations. These new vessels are intended for the Brazilian market.

“Capital Offshore has exciting and ambitious plans for expanding its operations in the oil and gas market, and we are proud to be playing a key role in helping them to achieve their goals through the supply of a significant package of integrated technologies across their new fleet of platform supply vessels,” said Lisa Edvardsen Haugan, president, Kongsberg Maritime .

To achieve the most energy-efficient vessel operation while maintaining high levels of safety, the ten vessels will each feature a fully integrated electrical system, propulsion, and energy controls. This integration ensures that all components work seamlessly together to optimize performance and safety.

The Kongsberg Maritime electrical system on these vessels enables optimal, clean, and efficient operation through the Energy Storage System (ESS). The ESS provides power for peak shaving, spinning reserve, and power boost. This battery hybrid capability offers operational flexibility, allowing the vessels to run on a single engine or have full flexibility for engine selection, thereby reducing fuel consumption and emissions.

“By selecting our integrated solutions for propulsion, DP, automation and electro equipment, Capital Offshore will see benefits not only in increased fuel efficiency, but also lower OPEX costs,” said Haugan.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Kongsberg Maritime, a leading provider of essential equipment for our new vessels,” said Gerry Ventouris, general manager, Capital Offshore. “We aim to ensure that these vessels are of the highest quality, and partnering with Kongsberg Maritime is a critical step in achieving that goal. This cooperation reflects our commitment to excellence as we expand our operations in the offshore sector.”

The propulsion system for each vessel will consist of of two US 255 azimuth thrusters, a single ULE PM 155 retractable azimuth thruster and two TT2200 tunnel thrusters, all powered by permanent magnet motors.

The DC hybrid electrical power plant will include generators, DC-switchboard, transformers and Energy Storage Systems, and is fully integrated with the propulsion system and the DP to optimize operability, performance and fuel efficiency.