DO’s four new diesel-electric C-CSOVs feature MAN L21/31 gensets

The four 96-meter construction and commissioning service offshore vessels (C-CSOVs) on order in China for operation by Deutsche Offshore Schifffahrt (DO) [see earlier story] will each feature three MAN 8L21/31 MK2 gensets.

The vessels are being built at the CSSC Group’s Wenchong shipyard in China, and the engines will be built in China by MAN Energy Solutions licensee CMP.

DO has developed the C-CSOV concept to provide increased that offers the market enhanced applicability in the construction phase, as well as in the cable-grid sector. The basic design was created by Norway’s Salt Ship Design AS.

The MAN engines will be delivered as part-load optimized for increased fuel efficiency. They will also form part of an innovative diesel-electric concept that complies with DNV dynamic positioning stage 2 (DP2) requirements.

“MAN Energy Solutions’ L21/31 is a cornerstone in our endeavor to develop a vessel with a minimal environmental footprint,” said Johannes Wolters, managing Director of Deutsche Offshore, “The engines offer us benchmark performance in the here and now, while granting us seamless readiness for our decarbonization strategy.”

The C-CSOVs vessel design allows for the future retrofitting of the L21/31 gensets to methanol operation and provides for this to a much higher degree than the class notation actually requires. With substantial methanol infrastructure already in the vessel a future conversion to carbon-neutrality will be smooth and efficient.

“The L21/31’s many advantages include its class-high fuel efficiency, and low noise-and-vibration levels,” said Colin Peesel, head of sales & promotion at MAN Energy Solutions, Germany. “Crucially, it is future-proofed regarding operating fuel. Besides MGO, it is capable of running on biofuels such as HVO and FAME, and it is additionally delivered methanol-ready.”

“We are experiencing increased demand for efficient, competitive engine designs for the offshore wind segment, which our portfolio of small-bore propulsion engines is fulfilling, backed up by our MAN PrimeServ after-sales network,” said Hakon Juel Hansen, manager engine promotion & business development at MAN Energy Solutions. “With these technically sophisticated offshore vessels, DO is showcasing the adaptability of our engine portfolio.”