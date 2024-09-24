New joint venture orders offshore energy C-CSOV quartet

A joint venture between Cyprus-based Schoeller Holdings and Hamburg-headquartered Deutsche Offshore Schifffahrt (German Offshore Shipping) is entering the offshore energy market with four construction commissioning service operation vessels (C-CSOVs).

Launched a year ago, the joint venture will start by marketing the vessels as their commercial manager. Schoeller Holdings has ordered the ships from CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding in China, for delivery beginning in early 2027.

Able to accommodate on board up to 100 technicians, the 96.25 x 20 meter ships will be suitable for performing work above and below water, offering maximum operational flexibility, both in the offshore wind sector and other segments of the offshore energy sector.

The C-CSOV will have an enlarged and fully modular working deck, providing over 850 square meters of unobstructed multipurpose space. When used in conjunction with a 50-tonne AHC crane featuring integrated 3D motion compensation, the vessels will be able to perform not only conventional offshore wind tasks but also cable repairs, IMR and light construction work both above and below water. The fully integrated offshore gangway system will provide access to platforms between 12 and 30 meters above the waterline. A spacious lift will allow technicians and the necessary material to be transported to the offshore facilities quickly and without steps. The ship will also feature a 12.4-tonne helicopter deck and, additionally, the ship has been designed for the use of remotely operated vehicles (ROVs).

Deutsche Offshore says the C-CSOV stands out in particular due to its ability to be equipped with modular cable repair spreads. The mobilization of such equipment in combination with the available crane capacity and the ROV makes it possible to offer repairs to critical cable infrastructure in the shortest possible time.

Technical management will be provided by Columbia Shipmanagement, which is part of Schoeller Holdings. With locations across the world, Columbia Shipmanagement provides a comprehensive range of services, including the hotel operations at sea and the staffing and training of specialist personnel on board.

“The energy market is desperate for new players and more ships. We will charter out the C-CSOVs worldwide, both on the spot market and for long-term contracts of up to 15 years,” says Philipp Maracke, managing partner of Deutsche Offshore Schifffahrt. Maracke founded the company together with fellow managing partner Johannes Wolters, Both have extensive professional experience in the maritime industry, having worked for many years in management positions for leading German shipyards.

Particular emphasis has been placed on sustainable and economical operation, with the result that the ships are extremely energy efficient. Optimized hydrodynamics in conjunction with an energy-efficient configuration of the propulsion and energy system will reduce fuel consumption, and thus emissions, significantly. The vessel is equipped with a 1,000 kWh battery pack and shore power connectivity. Shifting away from on-board hydraulics, together with the electrification of large equipment, as well as the use of recuperation and heat recovery will lower the energy requirements and the environmental footprint of the ships.

The vessels are designed for future climate-neutral operation, with preparations for future retrofitting to operate on methanol including the full integration into the vessel of dedicated tanks and piping. In addition, the energy system is designed to enable the ship to be operated entirely on electricity in the future.

Large, well-equipped living and leisure facilities – including a 165 square meter gym, entertainment rooms, spacious lounges and a weather-protected outdoor recreation balcony – will provide offshore technicians with a pleasant environment during their stay on board. Noise levels and ship vibrations on board have been dramatically reduced. As a result, the vessels have been assigned a class notation of COMF (C2, V2), whose requirements are going to be exceeded in many areas of the ship.