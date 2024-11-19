Kasia Romantowska named MD of C-Job Gdańsk

Amsterdam-headquartered C-Job Naval Architects has appointed Kasia Romantowska managing director of C-Job Gdańsk. In that role she will oversee sales and engineering teams located in Poland.

Prior to joining C-Job, Romantowska was most recently as location director for Damen operations in Gdańsk. Her previous career experience includes roles at Ulstein Poland and Remontowa Marine Design & Consulting.

“Kasia is an accomplished leader in our industry, and we are extremely pleased to have her join our team here at C-Job to lead our Gdańsk operations,” said Job Volwater, CEO and co-founder of C-Job. “Her extensive experience and vision align perfectly with our mission. At C-Job, we empower clients to build more efficient, compliant, and sustainable ships through our innovative ship development and conversion services. This approach not only ensures their operations are business-ready but also future-fit in a rapidly evolving maritime landscape. With the addition of Kasia to our leadership team, we are excited about the possibilities ahead and the positive impact we can make in the industry.”

Romantowska earned both a master of science degree in naval architecture and an MBA in portfolio, program and project management from the Gdańsk University of Technology.

“I am inspired by C-Job’s commitment to environmental sustainability and their ambitious vision to decarbonize the industry within a generation,” said Romantowska. “With a genuine passion for helping clients transform their marine fleets, I am excited to lead a talented team in Gdańsk, building a sustainable future for both our clients and the planet.”

There are currently eight C-Job offices across six countries, serving clients in The Netherlands, Greece, Poland, Ukraine, Bulgaria and The United States.