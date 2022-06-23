C-suite changes at C-Job

Netherlands headquartered C-Job Naval Architects is making changes to its leadership team.

The firm was founded in 2007 by Basjan Faber and Job Volwater. Now Faber is stepping down as CEO to become chief financial officer, while Volwater will move from his position as chief commercial officer and take on CEO role.

Volwater previously served as CEO until 2017 when he took a leave of absence to act as sailing team director for Team AkzoNobel in the Volvo Ocean Race. He returned to C-Job in 2019 as chief commercial officer.

In other moves, Jeroen Liesveld, who has served in various roles at C-Job since joining the firm in 2010, has been named chief operational officer.

Volwater will be succeeded as chief commercial officer by Wouter den Boer, who joins the company from Huisman Equipment where he served in various commercial roles.

“In the 15 years since Basjan and I founded the company, C-Job has been driving change,” says Job Volwater. “Taking on these new roles will allow for new insights and a refreshed outlook for Basjan and myself. Together with these appointments, I believe we have the right leadership team in place to continue building towards a sustainable maritime industry. Together with our clients, we will realize our ambitious goals to develop decarbonized high-performance ships.”