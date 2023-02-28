HyZet tug design team hosts TTB panel next week Written by Heather Ervin









Wrapping up Day 1 of Tugs, Towboats & Barges (TTB) 2023 on March 7 is a panel discussion with the members of the HyZet tug design team. Panelists include experts from Crowley Engineering Services, DNV GL USA, ABB Marine & Ports, and CalStart.

The panel will discuss the ongoing hydrogen fuel cell-powered tug design that will be ready for construction and implementation at the Port of Los Angeles. During their discussion, panelists will address the challenges related to using liquid hydrogen to power the tug as the research, design, and modeling work for this project has been worked on directly by the members of the panel.

This discussion will examine greenhouse gas emissions, hydrogen costs, maintenance, and other hydrogen fuel-related items. The HyZet tug project goal is to enable decarbonization of multiple sectors by developing a pathway to use hydrogen fuel cells in a megawatt-scale harbor craft application.

MEET THE PANELISTS

– Moderator: Myra Shannon-Fuller, Marketing & Communications Mgr., ABB Marine & Ports

– Samantha Griswold, PE, R&D, Crowley Shipping

– Bryan Lee, Lead Project Mgr., CALSTART

– Jeremy Rodriguez, P.Eng, Sr. Project Engineer, Energy Storage Systems, ABB Marine & Ports

– Eduardo Rodrigues, Sr. Consultant, Advisory Americas – Houston Maritime, DNV GL USA, Inc.

“TTB is an opportunity to participate in a dialogue with the entire tug, towboat and barge industry’s leadership on key strategic challenges, issues, trends, lessons learned, and new project and technological developments,” says Marine Log Editor-in-Chief Heather Ervin. “We are excited to return to Mobile after a successful TTB 2022 there last year.”

Registration is open for the only event dedicated exclusively to the tug, towboat and barge segments of the maritime transportation industry. More information, including the tour and keynote speaker, will be announced this year.

