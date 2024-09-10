DNV grants Anemoi Type Approval for 5 x 35 meter rotor sail

Rotor sail specialist Anemoi Marine Technologies Ltd reports that it has received a Type Approval design certificate from classification society DNV for its 5-meter diameter, 36-meter high design.The certificate validates that the design complies with DNV’s technical standard (ST-0511) for wind assisted propulsion systems (WAPS) .

In May 2024, Anemoi’s 5 x 35 meter rotor sails were installed on the DNV-classed bulk carrier Berge Neblina, owned by Berge Bulk, marking the first commercial deployment of this product size. Anemoi has also previously obtained a full Statement of Design Appraisal for the 5 x 35 m rotor sail, and has additional installations planned for later this year and into 2025, including on the Sohar Max, a 400,000 DWT VLOC operated by Vale.

“We are delighted to have received this important Type Approval from DNV, which is a testament to the rigorous design and engineering work undertaken by our team,” said Anemoi CEO Kim Diederichsen. “This certification provides shipowners and operators with the assurance they need to invest in our 5 x 35 meter rotor sail solution, which has already been selected for upcoming installations on several vessels.”

“Over the last few years WAPS technologies have continued to go from strength to strength, with the number of installations tripling in just the last year according to estimates from the IWSA,” said Hasso Hoffmeister, senior principal engineer at DNV Maritime. “This growth has been built on innovation, safety, and trusted expertise. We are very pleased to build on the excellent collaboration with Anemoi with the presentation of this certificate. Together we are continuing to develop the technical standards and class notations that will enable the momentum behind WAPS to continue to build and enhance shipping’s drive to greater sustainability.”