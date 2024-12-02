VIDEO: Schottel highlights latest developments at Workboat

At the International Workboat Show in New Orleans, La., last month, Gaston Doucet and Hermann Weber of Spay, Germany-headquartered propulsion specialist Schottel GmbH provided insight into the company’s latest advancements and its ongoing commitment to customer support, reliability, and innovation in the maritime sector in this exclusive show floor interview with Marine Log’s project editor, Alex Marcheschi.

Schottel is known for its cutting-edge propulsion systems used across various maritime sectors. Doucet, sales manager of Schottel Inc., explained the company’s focus on delivering top-tier propulsion solutions and highlighted Schottel’s extensive reach, with a diverse customer base across the United States.

Exciting New Contracts and Collaborations

Doucet shared exciting news, including a recent contract for a NOAA class B project and the delivery of 27 U.S. Coast Guard Waterways Commerce Cutters to Birdon. He emphasized Schottel’s deep involvement in the detailed engineering, design, and testing phases, which ensures high-quality solutions tailored to each customer’s needs. “We provide intensive support throughout the entire project phase to ensure the best possible outcome,” Doucet said, reflecting the company’s dedication to delivering precision-engineered solutions.

Schottel’s Role in Navy Governmental Projects

Weber, sales manager for Navy Governmental at Schottel GmbH, discussed the importance of attending the Workboat Show. With the company’s expanded navy department and team, Weber emphasized the company’s commitment to offering high-quality support, citing reliable products like the STT, SCP, and SPJ series.

The company’s solutions are known for their reliability, and Weber pointed out that Schottel ensures this trust extends beyond installation, offering robust after-sales services across the U.S. This dedication to both product excellence and customer service continues to strengthen Schottel’s reputation as a leading player in the global maritime industry.

As Schottel looks ahead, the company remains focused on continuing its tradition of innovation and collaboration, with a strong emphasis on customer support and product reliability.