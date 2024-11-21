With a new name, Chinook Oldendorff starts sailing with rotor sails Written by Nick Blenkey









Oldendorff Carriers reports that it has now completed the successful installation and operational deployment of Norsepower rotor sails on the post-Panamax bulk carrier Chinook Oldendorff.

Through a joint agreement first announced in December 2023, when it was named Dietrich Oldendorff, the 2020-built vessel transports Elk Valley Resources (EVR) steelmaking coal from the Port of Vancouver to customers across the Pacific Ocean.

The vessel was renamed the Chinook Oldendorff to reflect the synergy between the rotor sail technology and the natural wind patterns in the Pacific Northwest. Coastal Chinooks are southwesterly winds blowing in from the ocean, while the inland Chinooks are warm, dry winds that descend the eastern side of the Rocky Mountains.

“The collaboration with EVR on this project exemplifies how partnerships can drive meaningful progress,” said Russ McNeil, managing director of Oldendorff Vancouver. “The Chinook Oldendorff reflects our commitment to deliver practical environment conscious solutions that align with our clients’ needs and our long-term sustainability goals.”

With the Norsepower rotor sails installed, the Chinook Oldendorff harnesses wind energy to generate additional thrust, expecting to reduce fuel consumption on transpacific routes by about 10-15%.

“We applaud Oldendorff Carriers and Elk Valley Resources for their leadership to reduce emissions from the shipping industry. Their innovative efforts are in line with the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority’s ongoing commitment to environmental protection, and we are pleased to welcome the Chinook Oldendorff at the Port of Vancouver,” said Jennifer Natland, vice-president, properties and environment, Vancouver Fraser Port Authority.