Vard Electro delivers SeaQ Communication for Ulstein CSOV duo Written by Nick Blenkey









To meet tight construction schedules, complex shipbuilding projects demand efficient system integration and commissioning from suppliers. Fincantieri group member Vard’s marine electrical specialist Vard Electro recently demonstrated its competence in this area with its debut delivery for the Ulstein Verft shipyard: The integrated SeaQ Communication solutions for the two advanced newbuild CSOVs now delivered by the yard to Olympic.

The initial delivery for Ulstein on the two construction service operation vessels (CSOVs), Olympic Boreas and Olympic Notos, to be deployed in the offshore energy sector has proven a prestigious project for Vard Electro that underpins its sustainability goal, while also launching a successful collaboration between yard and supplier.

“The ability to see the bigger picture of such a system delivery is essential to overcome potential obstacles in the integration process and ensure efficient execution of a newbuilding project,” says Vard Electro’s project manager Fredrik Løken. “As such, we have benefited from being part of the Vard shipbuilding group as this has given us broad experience and strong expertise in installation and integration of diverse SeaQ systems delivered for scores of newbuilding projects. This means we understand the challenges as both a product supplier and system installer so we can provide a seamless implementation.”

The ground-breaking newbuilds are the first CSOVs to employ Ulstein’s Twin X-Stern solution with four main propellers fore and aft to optimize the use of thruster power in dynamic positioning. This, together with hybrid diesel-electric propulsion, battery storage and smart energy management, has resulted in a reduction in fuel consumption of close to 50%, according to Olympic.

The green profile of these vessels is supported by the SeaQ Communication package of information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure geared to enhancing safety and operational efficiency, as well as the comfort of crews during prolonged stints at sea.

Vard Electro has supplied a state-of-the-art ICT package for each vessel comprising communication, safety and crew welfare systems, including CCTV for security and navigation, internal voice communication system (VCS), public address and general alarm system (PAGA) and IPTV entertainment system, along with IT racks, networking and integration services.

Løken points out that CCTV is vital for precise navigation, such as in port or between wind turbines, while emergency situations necessitate effective communications, both between crew members and over the PAGA system, to ensure the safety of personnel. IPTV contributes to a comfortable environment for crew during leisure time to ensure they can rest properly between shifts.

The modular SeaQ Communication solutions are scalable and flexible so could be tailored to specific client and class requirements for the Olympic vessels, having been previously delivered by Vard Electro for as many as 120 units including seven CSOVs, says Løken.

Vard Electro’s comprehensive knowledge of the entire scope of a newbuild, as well as relevant class standards and regulations, meant it was able to provide valuable input and assistance to Ulstein in the design and engineering phases to support system integration.

During construction and commissioning, Vard Electro’s in-house electrical installation team could prioritize tasks, make necessary adaptations and effectively work around challenges, as well as co-ordinate with sub-suppliers for timely procurement of equipment.

After delivery, Vard Electro’s dedicated aftermarket division assists shipowners in the operational phase of a vessel by providing additional components for system upgrades, while service engineers involved in commissioning also perform ongoing maintenance to ensure continuity of expertise and support.

“This initial collaboration with Ulstein has given us the opportunity to demonstrate Vard Electro is a trusted and reliable supplier able to deliver high-quality systems with efficient integration and commissioning that are vital to successful project execution throughout the newbuilding cycle,” says Løken. “It has also contributed to strengthening the Norwegian maritime cluster.

Vard Electro now aims to build on its positive relationship with Ulstein, as it also seeks to expand the scope of deliveries to external yards with broader integrations of the SeaQ suite of systems, covering power, bridge & navigation, control, communication and remote operations.