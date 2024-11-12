Damen-built Bu Tinah sets Guiness World Record as world’s most powerful electric tugboat Written by Nick Blenkey









Demonstrating an average high peak bollard pull of 78.2 tonnes, the Damen RSD-E Tug 2513 Bu Tinah has gained a Guinness World Records title as the world’s most powerful electric tugboat.

The Bu Tinah was delivered by Damen earlier this year to SAFEEN, part of Abu Dhabi-based AD Ports Group’s maritime & shipping cluster, and is the first fully electric tug to operate in the Middle East. The record-breaking performance took place at Khalifa Port, AD Ports Group’s flagship facility and the award of the world’s most powerful tugboat recognition was announced during the ADIPEC 2024 energy event, which this year placed a great emphasis on the energy transition. The RSD-E Tug 2513 is designed with a keen focus on sustainability. Offering zero emissions from tank to wake, the vessel is playing a significant role in reducing emissions at Khalifa Port.

“This Guinness World Record achievement demonstrates that the transition to alternative energy does not come at the cost of performance,” said Captain Ammar Mubarak Al Shaiba, CEO of AD Ports Group’s maritime and shipping cluster. “We are very proud that Bu Tinah, the first electric tug in the Middle East, is also making waves on a global level with this accolade and the fact that in parallel it is improving the sustainability of our operations alongside cost efficiencies in terms of overall fuel saving is extremely important. This vessel is now a key component of our marine services fleet and our electrification strategy.”

“Damen is incredibly proud to partner with SAFEEN Group on this electric tug project driving us towards a more sustainable marine industry,” said Damen Shipyards Group CEO Arnout Damen. “This collaboration aligns perfectly with our shared vision for the future of maritime innovation.

Damen says that the RSD-E Tug 2513 builds on the already efficient design of the diesel propulsion RSD Tug 2513. With its fully electric propulsion arrangement, the RSD-E Tug paves the way for zero emissions operations. The vessel can undertake a minimum of two towage operation on a single charge and can be rapidly recharged in just two hours.

To support SAFEEN Group’s purchase of the Bu Tinah, Damen Financial Services (DFS) provided a lease agreement. This DFS service is designed to facilitate wider access to efficient, environmentally conscious solutions as Damen works towards its goal of becoming the most sustainable maritime solutions provider.