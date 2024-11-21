CSL OWL SRI orders two subsea rock installers

CSL OWL Subsea Rock Installation (CSL OWL SRI) a newly formed partnership between Canada’s CSL Group and Rotterdam-headquartered Offshore Wind Logistics reports that it has ordered two subsea rock installation vessels. tailored for the offshore renewable energy sector.

CSL OWL SRI says that the first subsea rock installation vessel is scheduled for delivery from the as yet undisclosed shipyard in August 2026, followed by the second vessel in November 2026.

Designed to deliver efficient and cost-effective subsea rock installation services in water depths up to 100 meters, each vessel will have a cargo capacity of 17,500 tonnes and will be equipped with dynamic positioning (DP2). They will be able to operate on marine gas oil (MGO) and/or methanol.

VESSEL HIGHLIGHTS

Capable of installing rock material up to the 60/300 kg grading, with the option of handling rocks weighing up to 450 kg.

A Tremie pipe with active motion compensation ensures precise placement at water depths between 30 and 100 meters.

The transport belts are designed to handle rocks weighing up to 1,500 kg, with a side chute available for larger armor gradings.

Excavators can be used to handle larger amor rock.

Based in Rotterdam, CSL OWL SRI is an independent marine contractor specializing in subsea rock installation. It combines OWL’s extensiv experience in the offshore marine construction sector with CSL’s expertise as a provider of complex marine solutions..

“We are committed to providing tailormade capacity to the fast-growing offshore renewable sector. This will support the sectors’ ambitions of ramping up installed capacity, reducing the levelized cost of energy (LCOE) and minimizing emissions,” said Maarten van der Giessen, CEO of CSL OWL SRI. “Our subsea rock installation solutions are specifically designed to enhance flexibility and cost efficiency for operations in and around bottom-fixed wind farms and associated cables. We believe in making green energy affordable and are committed to doing our part by optimizing offshore renewable energy logistics.”

