Op-Ed: Embracing innovation in mooring and fender technologies Written by









As the world becomes more interconnected, ports must evolve to handle the increasing pressures of larger vessels, rising trade volumes, and stricter environmental standards. Richard Hepworth, president of Trelleborg Marine and Infrastructure, explains how innovative mooring and fender systems will be central to reshaping how ports operate.

With sustainability, safety, and efficiency as driving forces, new technologies are enabling ports to transition to smarter and more resilient infrastructure. However, the transition to Ports 4.0—where digitalization, automation, and the Internet of Things (IoT) play leading roles—may not be as rapid or sweeping as some expect. Most ports, unlike cutting-edge facilities such as Rotterdam or Singapore, are still heavily reliant on manual labor and traditional processes. The shift towards automation and connectivity will likely be a gradual one, influenced by factors like labor relations, costs, and the complexity of operations.

The future of port development lies in the step-by-step integration of technologies, rather than dramatic overhauls. A fully digital, automated port may still be years away for many regions, but incremental improvements are already beginning to deliver tangible benefits. Ports are integrating subsystems, such as mooring equipment, performance monitoring, and navigation aids, supported by cloud-based IoT solutions. This enables a more connected environment, allowing operators to analyze real-time data and make more informed, efficient decisions.

Rethinking mooring

In an ongoing effort to modernize ports, one area garnering significant attention is the mooring process. Recent findings from Allied Market Research highlight a promising trajectory for the global automatic mooring system market, which is anticipated to reach $644.2 million by 2025. This growth, driven by a steady CAGR of 4.9% from 2018 to 2025, underscores the increasing adoption of these systems across ports worldwide.Traditional mooring systems, which rely on ropes and manual labor, are time-consuming and hazardous. They also present a significant risk to personnel, as equipment failure is a common cause of injury. In fact, a study by the UK Protection and Indemnity (P&I) Club revealed that 5% of mooring-related injuries in a 20-year period were attributed to equipment failures.

To address these challenges, ports are increasingly turning to automated mooring systems that promise to improve safety and operational efficiency. Dynamic line tensioning systems, for example, use data to adjust the tension on mooring lines, reducing human error and minimizing the risk of rope failures. While this is an important step forward, the industry is poised to make an even bigger leap with the adoption of rope-free mooring systems.

Vacuum mooring, which uses suction technology to secure vessels in place, is becoming a game-changer in the industry. This technology not only reduces mooring times from hours to mere minutes but also minimizes vessel movement caused by external forces like tides or waves. The data-driven nature of these systems further enhances port operations, enabling real-time monitoring and adjustments that improve efficiency and safety. Trelleborg’s study of an Australian port, for instance, showed that vacuum mooring reduced turnaround times and emissions, while improving berth operability from 65% to 95%.

Transitioning to automated mooring systems requires a mindset shift among port operators, looking beyond the cost of implementing systems to recognize the longer term productivity, fuel consumption and emissions reduction benefits. For ports to embrace this technology fully, industry standards and guidelines, particularly around product specifications, could be beneficial. Confidence in these systems will grow as operators fully recognize the strategic and regulatory advantages of moving toward automated mooring.

Significance of fender systems

As vessel sizes increase and port traffic grows, the role of fender systems becomes even more critical. Fenders act as shock absorbers, protecting both vessels and port infrastructure during berthing. Recent updates to the PIANC WG211 guidelines also highlight the growing need for sustainability in port operations. These guidelines emphasize a “green port” approach, where fender systems are designed with sustainability in mind – taking into account lifecycle, recyclability, and environmental impact.

Incorporating sustainably sourced materials is becoming a priority for many port operators, driven by global commitments to reduce carbon footprints as highlighted in the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), making the focus on sustainability not just a trend but a requirement. Moreover, ports are facing increasing pressure around Scope 3 emissions – those generated indirectly through their supply chains. Implementing more durable, sustainable fender systems is one way ports can demonstrate their commitment to reducing their environmental impact.

The future of fender systems is not only about sustainability but also about smart technology. By integrating IoT capabilities, fenders will soon be able to collect real-time data on berthing operations, helping ports optimize designs and reduce operational costs. Trelleborg is already prototyping smart fenders that can capture and transmit data about their usage, wear, and required maintenance. This could extend the lifespan of fender systems and improve overall port safety and efficiency.

Building smarter, efficient ports

The maritime industry stands at a crossroads, with the potential to harness technological innovations to build safer, more efficient ports. The gradual integration of smart mooring and fender systems is a key step in this transformation, providing solutions to the growing demands of global trade, environmental responsibility, and operational safety.

As ports slowly adopt these innovations, the focus will remain on optimizing the interface between ships and port infrastructure. By embracing technologies such as vacuum mooring and fenders designed with a greater proportion of recyclable materials, ports can achieve the dual objectives of increasing productivity while reducing their environmental footprint. This journey toward building smarter, more resilient port infrastructure may take time, but the destination promises to be one where efficiency and sustainability go hand in hand.