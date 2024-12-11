Incat Crowther to design new all-electric cargo transfer vessel

Singapore’s marinEV, a business of Yinson GreenTech, has commissioned Incat Crowther to design an ultra-efficient, all-electric light cargo transfer vessel.

The vessel, Hydromover 2.0, will transport light cargo such as stores, food and maintenance items, to vessels anchored in the Singapore Strait, waiting to dock at the Port of Singapore.

Hydromover 2.0, which builds on the success of the prototype Hydromover 1.0 cargo transfer vessel, will feature Incat Crowther’s efficient hull form, maximizing its operational range and making it highly effective for transporting light cargo. This technology ensures smooth navigation in rough seas while optimizing energy use.

Powered by a lithium-ion battery system, the 24-meter vessel will have a 65 square meter cargo deck and is designed to carry a payload of 25 tonnes

Part of an innovative line of marineEV zero emission electric vessels, Hydromover 2.0 will contribute to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore’s decarbonization target of having all new harbor craft fully electric, or operating on lower carbon fuels, by 2030.

Hydromover 2.0 features comfortable accommodations for up to four crew while the main deck features a spacious wheelhouse, comfortable mess seating for up to seven people, a fully equipped food preparation area and pantry, and a generous-sized bathroom.

The wheelhouse features dual touchscreen displays that offer real-time updates to the crew, enhancing safety onboard.

Hydromover 2.0 also incorporates advanced decision-making features such as energy optimization, waypoint calculation, collision detection, and the ability to coordinate remote and autonomous functions. These capabilities ensure efficient and safe operations, reducing the risk of human error.

“This collaboration with Incat Crowther marks a significant step forward in sustainable shipping in Singapore,” said Jan-Viggo Johansen, managing director of marinEV. “Hydromover 2.0 builds on the success of ydromover 1.0 which has recently completed successful commercial trials. Hydromover 2.0 is a testament to our commitment to innovation and a crucial step in our mission to drive sustainable practices in maritime transport. We’re looking forward to Hydromover 2.0 joining our fleet in 2025 as we continue to accelerate the industry’s transition to net zero,

“Low and zero emission vessels are the future of shipping, and Hydromover 2.0 exemplifies the power of combining cutting-edge expertise and technology to deliver outstanding operational performance, safety and efficiency,” said Sam Mackay, Technical Manager at Incat Crowther. “As Hydromover 2.0 progresses toward sea trials in 2025, Incat Crowther is pleased to be partnering with marinEV to help bring their commitment to transforming maritime transport with innovative, sustainable solutions to life.”

The final stages of designing the new cargo transfer vessel are now underway with the selection and evaluation of key equipment in progress. Hydromover 2.0 will be classed by Bureau Veritas with its Battery System notation. Incat Crowther’s project scope also covers design assessment for the battery system functionality and safety features, including fire protection and system certification.