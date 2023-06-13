Crowley release second annual sustainability report

Crowley has released its second annual sustainability report , which details progress toward its sustainability goals in 2022 and previews continued efforts for 2023 and beyond.

The 2022 Crowley sustainability report demonstrates how the company has accelerated the integration of sustainability throughout its business, which includes advancing its decarbonization strategy, evolving Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) goals and establishing new and enhanced business growth and priorities, among other accomplishments.

“We have been able to advance, and even exceed, some of the goals laid out in our inaugural report,” said Tom Crowley, chairman and CEO. “This year was about our people, listening to feedback and taking action to continue to build a strong company culture. The progress we made in just one year speaks to our employees’ dedication and vision, which aligns with the importance of these issues to our business, customers and other partners.”

Highlights from the 2022 Crowley sustainability Report include:

Publication of short-term emissions reductions goals and initial results toward its long-term goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Formalized DE&I plan, including representation strategy and goals for women, LGBTQ+ and Black employees.

Established Crowley Wind Services, a new business unit that supports offshore wind development. Crowley already has plans for offshore wind development in Salem, Mass., and Humboldt Bay, Calif., and is building a service operations vessel for the wind industry.

Received a $14.6 million grant to electrify its terminal at JAXPORT (Jacksonville, Fla.) and reduce emissions. This, in part, contributes to Crowley’s vision for a “Port of the Future” that illustrates how new zero- and low-emission technologies could be integrated to optimize performance, enhance efficiency and reduce climate impact of port infrastructure.

Achieved 40% of procurement spend on small business suppliers, surpassing its 2030 goal.

Partnered with various NGOs, industry groups and companies to support its sustainability strategy in the U.S. and Central America. For example, Crowley has partnered with EcoVadis to assess supplier sustainability practices across its value chain to support sustainable development.

“Looking back at 2022, we are proud of what we have accomplished, and know there is more to be done, to make an impact for our employees and the communities we serve,” said Meaghan Atkinson, Crowley’s vice president of sustainability. “Our path forward will embed sustainability into our day-to-day operations while creating innovative services and solutions to help lead decarbonization in the maritime industry.”