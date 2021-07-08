Ballast-water-free LNG bunker/feeder gets double approval

Paris-headquartered GTT and its partner, China’s Hudong Zhonghua Shipbuilding Group Co. (HZ), have received a double Approval in Principle (AiP) from China Classification Society (CCS) and DNV for their “ballast-water-free” LNG bunker & feeder vessel concept.

The AiPs recognize the compliance of the design with the rules and codes relating to ocean-going vessels, their construction and equipment.

The design is fitted with GTT’s membrane system.

Most merchant vessels take on ballast water when the bunkers are empty or partially loaded in order to maintain seaworthiness. Even when ballast water is treated, there is a risk of transferring harmful aquatic organisms and pathogens from one area to another. The solution developed by GTT eliminates that risk completely. In addition, removing the ballast water treatment system also reduces the energy consumption and CO2 footprint of the vessel.

GTT says that a ballast-free vessel also offers advantages in terms of investment and operational cost, simplification of vessel operation, reduction of corrosion and prolongation of vessel life. An extensive test campaign in the hull test tank has demonstrated the good sailing and seakeeping capabilities of the design.

Philippe Berterottière, chairman and CEO of GTT, said: “This major technological innovation to improve both the environmental and economic performance of LNG Bunker & Feeder vessel has been made possible thanks to the support of our partner Hudong Zhonghua. We welcome the approvals of CCS and DNV, which allow us to offer our ship-owners and charterers customers a high-value technology solution. GTT once again demonstrates its ability to innovate in order to make vessels ever more environmentally friendly and in line with the environmental guidelines of the maritime industry.”