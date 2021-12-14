Neptune Americas delivers workboat for Canadian renewables market

Neptune Americas & Marine, Houston, Texas, recently delivered The Tidal Pioneer (EuroCarrier 2611), a 26- by 11-meter (85- by 36-foot) workboat that is to be used for the growing Canadian renewable energy market.

The company says the Bureau Veritas-classed, Canadian-flagged workboat will be used in the building and maintenance of tidal energy projects in Nova Scotia. The Tier III-compliant vessel was built in The Netherlands by Neptune Shipyards. Both the assembly of the hull and outfitting has been performed at the yard in Aalst, The Netherlands.

INSIDE THE VESSEL

The vessel is equipped with two C32 Caterpillars main engines, two Volvo D13 generator sets, and a DPI system. The engines drive two 1,85-meter propellers through Masson gearboxes. During the bollard pull, the vessel reached a 34.7 tonne bollard pull and a speed of 10.3 knots.

For electric power, the vessel is equipped with two IMO Tier III compliant Volvo D13 generator sets. Additionally, a Heila 230-4SL deck crane is fitted at the bow and a Heila 140-3S crane was installed at the aft deck of the vessel. The Tidal Pioneer is also equipped with a 100-ton anchor handling winch, a 50-ton towing winch, a 15-ton tugger winch, and a 25-ton, four-point mooring system for operations in currents of 7 knots. In the bow, a wide bowroller is fitted in combination with hydraulically operated wire-guide pins.

Neptune Americas is a specialized provider of marine solutions, with over 50 years of expertise in the maritime industry. The company’s main activities are shipbuilding, ship repair, conversion, and (de)mobilization. Neptune Americas delivers workboats, pontoons, offshore vessels and dredging equipment to support the marine industries as well as to extract earth, minerals and sediments from below water.