Wärtsilä and Royal Caribbean Group in 37-ship lifecyle agreement

Wärtsilä has signed a five-year lifecycle agreement contract with Royal Caribbean Group covering 37 of the group’s cruise ships. The agreement is designed to optimize the performance, reliability and availability of the ships’ engines to ensure the highest level of operational efficiency to support and accelerate Royal Caribbean’s sustainability goals.

“This agreement is a testament to the mutual efforts and dedication of both the Royal Caribbean Group and Wärtsilä teams,” said Roger Holm, president of Wärtsilä Marine & executive vice president at Wärtsilä Corporation. “It not only solidifies our exemplary long-term partnership but also elevates our collaboration to new heights. Together, we are committed to achieving the highest operational reliability and meeting the strictest sustainability and decarbonisation standards in the cruise industry,”

Installing the right technological solutions onboard is a crucial first step towards achieving the cruise industry’s goal of net-zero operations. However, ensuring these solutions perform optimally throughout their entire lifetime is essential. Wärtsilä’s lifecycle agreements are designed to provide this assurance and highlight the importance of collaboration in addressing the industry’s goals.

“Collaborations, with longtime partners like Wärtsilä, serve as a cornerstone in our joint efforts to accelerate reliable and sustainable operations and future initiatives,” said Palle Laursen, executive vice president and head of marine for Royal Caribbean Group. “They provide a solid framework for sustained collaboration and will have a meaningful impact on ensuring our fleet’s sustainable operations, which is vitally important for us and our industry. This framework decreases the risk of unplanned maintenance and costly downtime, and improves performance to save fuel and reduce emissions, allowing the ships to perform optimally while remaining regulatory compliant.”

The liftecycle agreement contract covers both scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, as well as Wärtsilä’s Expert Insight service, delivered through Wärtsilä’s global Expertise Center. Wärtsilä Expert Insight uses AI technology for predictive maintenance helping to improve asset efficiency and reduce both operating costs and emissions.

The new contract also includes implementing a performance-based model. This means that gains resulting from best operation and maintenance practices will be shared between the two companies.