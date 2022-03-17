VIDEO: American Cruise Lines fifth modern riverboat hits the water Written by Nick Blenkey









Chesapeake Shipbuilding’s Salisbury, Md., shipyard last week launched American Symphony, the fifth vessel in American Cruise Lines modern riverboat class.

American Symphony will begin cruising the Mississippi River in August 2022. Construction is also underway at the shipyard on the company’s sixth new riverboat, American Serenade.

American Symphony will feature the same sophisticated elegant design and state-of-the-art features showcased aboard 2021 sister ship American Melody. These include the series’ hallmark opening bow and retractable gangway.

Features of latest modern riverboat include spectacular top deck with Skywalk

Accommodating 175-passengers in 100% balcony staterooms, American Symphony has five decks and amenities that include a four-story glass atrium, indoor and outdoor dining venues, large fitness centers, multiple spacious lounges, and a spectacular top deck showcasing a Skywalk and an ellipse cutout cantilevered over the ship’s fourth deck café below.

Immediately after the launch, the new riverboat was positioned in Chesapeake Shipbuilding’s East Outfitting Basin where it will receive its upper decks and outfitting.

Chesapeake Shipbuilding has a long history of designing and building innovative new small ships for American Cruise Lines, including the line’s recently announced Project Blue fleet of catamaran cruise ships, coming in 2023.