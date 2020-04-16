Textron awarded $386 million Navy SSC contract

Textron Inc., New Orleans, La., has been awarded a $386,280,994 contract modification covering the construction of landing craft, air cushion (LCAC) 100 Class Craft 109 through 123.

Textron delivered Craft 100, the first of the next-generation Shore Connector (SSC) air cushion landing craft to the U.S. Navy on February 6.

As the replacement for the existing fleet of Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) vehicles, follow-on SSCs will primarily transport weapon systems, equipment, cargo, and personnel through tough environmental conditions to the beach. The craft can travel at a sustained 35 knots and shares less than one percent of legacy LCAC original parts, though it is built with similar configurations, dimensions, and clearances to existing LCAC, ensuring compatibility with existing well deck-equipped amphibious ships, as well as Expeditionary Transfer Dock and Expeditionary Sea Bases.

SSC provides increased performance to handle current and future missions, as well as improvements, which will increase craft availability and reduce total ownership cost.

Work is expected to be complete by January 2025. Fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (SCN) (Navy) funding in the amount of $8,168,067; fiscal 2018 SCN funding in the amount of $236,986,570; fiscal 2019 SCN funding in the amount of $198,693,525; and fiscal 2020 SCN funding in the amount of $50,800,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.