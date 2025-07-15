Berg Propulsion books tenth Nakkaş Shipping tanker contract

Turkish group Nakkaş Shipping & Trading Co has confirmed that a decade of tanker-focused work with Berg Propulsion will see the delivery of its tenth Berg system in 2026.

Nakkaş took its specification of Berg systems into double figures after ordering its latest 5,700 dwt tanker from Turkey’s Gisan Shipyard. The 99.99 x 16.6 meters breadth vessel will be built to the same Navis Design & Engineering lay-out as nine predecessors, which Nakkaş has ordered from multiple yards. In all cases, the main propulsion system, propeller and thrusters came from Berg.

“These ships have proved remarkably flexible in serving a range of operational needs on a variety of routes, due to their strong design and high performance systems,” said Emir Basak, partner, Nakkaş Shipping. “Berg has been our propulsion systems partner from the outset.”

Featuring a 1920 kW@750rpm main engine, the tenth ship in the series will operate at speeds of 11.5 knots. Berg’s scope of supply will include the Berg MPP850 main propulsion system, a 4000 mm diameter propeller and one variable frequency drive MTT111FP tunnel thruster.

“Taking this series into double figures is a milestone for the trust placed in us by Nakkaş and a strong endorsement of Berg’s proven main offering from an ambitious shipping group,” said Taner Gündoğdu, sales manager, Berg Propulsion Eurasia. “We worked closely with Nakkaş and Navis on optimizing the first in the series and it has been truly rewarding to see Berg chosen time and again.”

With the ninth ship in the series set for delivery in 2025, Berg will deliver equipment for the tenth ship from its manufacturing facility in Hönö, Sweden, to the Gisan yard in Istanbul by February 2026. The latest order for Berg Eurasia continues Turkey’s strong contribution to Berg’s overall growth, based on its expertise and longstanding relationships with owners, yards and designers. The Istanbul operation has secured substantial commercial ship, tug and naval orders, and offers contract engineering services while also taking regional responsibility for retrofits in the Middle East.