Silver Ships promotes Jason Powers to COO

Theodore, Ala., based aluminum boat specialist Silver Ships has recently promoted Jason Powers to the role of chief operating officer (COO). Powers, who has been a member of the Silver Ships team for more than 25 years, previously held the role of director of business development

As COO, Powers will direct daily production operations alongside the executive team and report directly to CEO, Steven Clarke. His responsibilities will include organizational leadership, process optimization, cost management, performance management and continuous improvement. This includes leading, directing and managing all project management and production activities in coordination with the company’s engineering, purchasing and accounting departments. He is tasked with maximizing operational efficiency and developing a performance reporting system that accurately measures progress against quantifiable objectives for each unit.

“As chief operating officer i am striving to update business processes to continually improve the product we deliver and further empower one of the best workforces in the industry. I’ve been a part of the Silver Ships’ team for more than 25 years and I am excited to step into this position,” said Powers.

At Silver Ships, Powers has been integral in developing most of the business processes that have aided Silver Ships in reaching leader its current industry standing, playing an essential role in leading the sales team as well as developing relationships with the marine vendors that outfit Silver Ships workboats. In sales, he worked within many marine sectors including fire rescue, law enforcement and hydrographic surveying. Most recently in 2022, Powers worked closely with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Venice, Louisiana, to build and deliver Silver Ships’ largest marine surveying vessel of the Endeavor series, Tobin.

“We have always believed in recognizing and rewarding the hard work and dedication of our team members,” said Clarke. “Jason’s promotion is a testament to his outstanding contributions to building this company over his 25-year career with us. I’m confident that under his direction, our operations will continue to increase throughput while maintaining quality.”