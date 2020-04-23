Okeanus appoints Amanda Ingram as Senior Project Manager

Okeanus Science & Technology, a leading designer and builder of oceanographic winches, handling systems and LARS (launch and recovery systems) has appointed Amanda Ingram a Senior Project Manager in its Houston Office. Ingram, who comes to Okeanus with over 25 years’ experience in the subsea industry, will manage all phases of complex (large-scale, high-profile) projects for the company, including highly customized marine systems for unmanned vessels.

“This is an exciting phase of growth for Okeanus, as our markets continue to evolve we are actively pursuing talented staff at all levels to keep up with demand,” said Okeanus COO Don Brockett. “Amanda’s industry experience, attention to detail, and desire to solve problems in a dynamic environment ensures Okeanus will continue to exceed customer expectations. We are delighted to welcome her to the team.”

Ingram’s responsibilities will include the implementation and refinement of Okeanus’ quality control program.

“I am thrilled to join the Okeanus team at such an important time,” Ingram said. “We have some of the most talented indivduals in the industry, and I am looking forward to contributing to this next exciting chapter of growth.”