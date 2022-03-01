Zero-emission bulk carrier project gains LR Approval in Principle

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has awarded its Approval in Principle (AiP) to Norwegian ship owner Egil Ulvan Rederi AS for its zero-emission self-discharging hydrogen-fueled bulk carrier, With Orca. As we have reported earlier, the vessel is planned to enter into a long-term transport contract with cargo owners Felleskjøpet Agri and Heidelberg Cement.

With Orca will be fully zero-emission in all operations. It will be powered by hydrogen, stored onboard in compressed form, and the hydrogen combustion engine will be optimized for increased efficiency. The vessel will also have a fuel cell system for energy production in low load conditions. A significant part of the energy required to operate the 88 meter, 5,500 dwt vessel will be harvested directly from the wind through two large rotor sails. The vessel also has the ability to store excess energy in batteries.

LR awarded the AiP after completion of a risk-based HAZID certification. LR was selected as the class society for this complex project because of its experience and expertise with hydrogen-fueled vessels and projects using novel fuels.

The vessel is designed by Norwegian Ship Design and the hydrogen will be supplied by Statkraft. It is scheduled to enter operation in early 2024.

The vessel’s sailing route will mostly be in open waters in the North Sea, where weather conditions are well-suited to the use of wind-assisted propulsion.