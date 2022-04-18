ClassNK unveils new GHG emissions monitoring tool

ClassNK has released ClassNK ZETA (Zero Emission Transition Accelerator), a GHG emissions management tool for accurately tracking CO2 emissions and confirming and simulating CII ratings

ClassNK’s Zero Emission Transition Support Services provide customers involved in the maritime transportation business with support in making a smooth transition to zero emission while planning and managing GHG emissions in their daily business operations. Developed as part of these services, ClassNK ZETA is a tool for visualizing CO2 emissions from ships that is linked with the ClassNK MRV Portal, supporting compliance to MRV schemes such as IMO DCS and EU-MRV regulations.

Users of MRV Portal can utilize the following four features without preparing additional data.

Vessel Monitoring: Displays CO2 emissions, CII rating, etc. of individual ships without delay. Users can also check the estimated annual CO2 emissions and CII ratings based on the current operation status at any time and consider any necessary measures.

Fleet Monitoring: Displays CO2 emissions and CII ratings of the entire fleet for each company or team in charge without delay. Makes it possible to check the CO2 emissions of the fleet and the progress of the company’s overall CO2 reduction targets at any time.

Simulation: Simulates the changes in CO2 emissions and CII ratings for an individual ship or fleet that would be seen by slow steaming, installing energy-saving devices, or switching fuels. Various simulations enable users to consider measures for reducing CO2 emissions.

Periodical Report: Outputs CO2 emissions by ship, fleet, voyage, etc. In the future, it will also allow users to meet the reporting needs of various stakeholders, such as financial institutions, cargo owners, and insurance companies.

In addition to ship management companies and other data holders, ClassNK ZETA is also available to shipowners and charterers, subject to data usage permission by the data holders. In the future, ClassNK will expand its functions to be used by various stakeholders involved in maritime transportation, such as cargo owners and financial institutions, and will also work to enhance its functions in collaboration with external partners.

