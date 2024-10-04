WSF: Three yards in running to build new hybrid-electric ferries

Nichols Brothers Boat Builders, Eastern Shipbuilding Group and Philly Shipyard are likely to bid to build Washington State Ferries’ planned series of five new hybrid-electric 160-car ferries, according to WSDOT Assistant Secretary Steve Nevey, the head of Washington State Ferries’

“We’ve reached another exciting step in our electrification journey! Three shipbuilders are interested in building five hybrid-electric 160-car ferries for us,” Nevey writes in his weekly update. “They are Nichols Brothers Boat Builders in Freeland, Washington; Eastern Shipbuilding Group in Panama City, Florida and Philly Shipyard in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Each has sent us pre-qualification packages after we invited shipbuilders across the country to bid. In 2023, the Legislature passed a law allowing us to seek shipbuilders nationwide and to build vessels at one or two shipyards at the same time. We expect the first two boats in 2028, two more in 2029 and the last one in 2030.”