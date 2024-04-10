White Paper: Simulation-driven ship design enhances sustainability

White Paper: Simulation-driven ship design enhances sustainabilityWritten by
The marine industry faces a pivotal moment as it undergoes a monumental shift from fossil fuels to emission-neutral solutions as mandated by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).
Simultaneously, digitalization has emerged as a disruptive force, with simulation-driven ship design (SDSD) replacing outdated design approaches. SDSD integrates multiphysics simulation tools, offering high-level automation.
Positioned to revolutionize the industry, SDSD addresses challenges in alternative powering solutions and green corridors, the infrastructure enabling green transformation.
This white paper describes the challenges and solutions in the marine industry from conventional alternative fuels to after-treatment and nuclear energy propulsion.
Please fill out the form below to download the white paper.
By filling out the above form, you agree (except where prohibited by law) to share your information with both Simmons-Boardman Publishing and the sponsor of this white paper, who may follow-up with additional information regarding products and services related to this download. For information on how we handle your data, please visit Simmons-Boardman’s privacy policy and Siemens’ privacy policy.