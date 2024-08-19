Op-Ed: Maritime industry’s role in Florida’s energy and hurricane resilience Written by









By David Wood, President of Florida Maritime Partnership

With 22 million residents, 140 million visitors a year, and two of the top 10 busiest airports in the nation, Florida’s demand for gasoline and jet fuel is among the highest in the United States. It faces the challenge of sourcing enough supply to meet this demand without any interstate pipelines or in-state refineries.

Instead, the 250 million barrels of refined petroleum products that fuel Florida each year—gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel—arrive by tank vessel. These deliveries, primarily arriving through marine terminals at JAXPORT, Port Everglades, Port Tampa Bay, and Port Canaveral, are the lifeblood of the state’s economy. Without them, Florida’s transportation network would grind to a halt, and critical services and business would be compromised.

Nearly 90% of Florida’s refined petroleum products are transported from refineries in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi under the Jones Act, a law requiring American-built, -crewed, and -owned vessels for domestic trade. This law provides energy security for Floridians, ensuring a secure and reliable fuel supply chain while avoiding trade barriers and foreign market fluctuations. By supporting a strong, dependable maritime transportation industry domestically, the Jones Act is the most important line of defense securing the energy needs of the third-largest state in the country.

But the industry that operates under the Jones Act isn’t just routinely delivering fuel—it strategically prepares for emergencies. As Florida faces the annual threat of hurricane season, the industry does emergency planning in advance of these powerful storms that can cripple infrastructure, disrupt daily life, and leave communities in desperate need of resources.

American maritime companies transporting petroleum products along the Gulf of Mexico work closely with Florida ports to ensure terminals have contingency operations plans and fuel supply can be stocked ahead of a storm. As the storm approaches, vessels are strategically positioned to be ready for offloading as soon as ports and terminals reopen. This enables the most swift and efficient delivery possible of additional fuel supplies when they are needed most.

The benefits of this arrangement extend beyond Florida’s borders. The Port of Jacksonville (JAXPORT), is the number one port in the United States for trade with Puerto Rico, handling nearly 90% of all maritime cargo between the island and the U.S. mainland. Three ocean carriers serve the island from Jacksonville, providing competitive, dedicated service for people and businesses on Puerto Rico, especially during hurricane season, carrying food, supplies, vehicles and industrial equipment.

The domestic maritime industry is deeply embedded in the state’s workforce and economy, employing 66,000 Floridians. This includes mariners, stevedores, truck drivers, equipment operators, and a variety of shoreside personnel. This industry generates nearly $15 billion in annual economic impact, making it a crucial contributor to Florida’s economic prosperity.

As Florida faces another hurricane season and the ever-increasing demand for fuel products, it is crucial to recognize the vital role the domestic maritime industry plays in keeping the state operational. By ensuring a secure and reliable supply chain, proactive storm preparation, and a skilled workforce, the domestic maritime industry stands as a pillar of Florida’s resilience.

David Wood is Government Relations Director at Crowley in Jacksonville, Fla., and President of the Florida Maritime Partnership.